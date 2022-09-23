Newsletter Signup Register / Login
55-year-old man arrested for assaulting 19-year-old daughter because she didn’t keep in touch with him

HOKKAIDO

Police in Otofuke, Hokkaido, have arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of beating his 19-year-old daughter and her boyfriend.

According to police, the man said he got angry at his daughter for suddenly showing up at his home after not keeping in touch with him for a long time, local media reported. 

Police said the man, who works as a security guard, hit his daughter’s face several times at around 10:20 p.m. Friday. She suffered an injury to her upper lip.

Police said the daughter, who is unemployed, left home several months ago and had bene living with her boyfriend. When they showed up at her father's house, she said her father lost his temper and starting hitting her and her boyfriend. The couple ran out of the house and called police.

