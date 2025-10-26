 Japan Today
crime

55-year-old man arrested for assaulting customer in bar

KAGAWA

Police in Marugame City, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 49-year-old man in a bar early Sunday.

According to police, the suspect, a construction worker, punched the victim several times in the face at around 1:30 a.m., TBS reported. A bar employee called police.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for facial injuries, police said.

Police said the two men did not know each other. During questioning, the suspect was quoted as saying,"It's because he did something that deserved to be punched,” without elaborating.

