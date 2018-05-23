Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

55-year-old man arrested for killing father

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested an unemployed 55-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 87-year-old father.

According to police, Kazuharu Aoki stabbed his father Akitatsu multiple times in the neck at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at their home in Shimotakaido, Suginami Ward, Fuji TV reported. He then called 119 and said: “I just killed someone. I stabbed my father with a knife.”

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said that since his arrest, the suspect has not given any motive and has only told them: “I don’t want to talk about anything.”

1 Comment
He's 55, unemployed, and living with his 87 year old father. Either the dad refused to give him any more money for pachinko, or they got into an argument because Dad said get off your butt and get a job

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

