55-year-old man arrested for killing father

Police in Tokyo have arrested an unemployed 55-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 87-year-old father.

According to police, Kazuharu Aoki stabbed his father Akitatsu multiple times in the neck at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at their home in Shimotakaido, Suginami Ward, Fuji TV reported. He then called 119 and said: “I just killed someone. I stabbed my father with a knife.”

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said that since his arrest, the suspect has not given any motive and has only told them: “I don’t want to talk about anything.”

© Japan Today