55-year-old man arrested over mother’s death

Police in Hida, Gifu Prefecture, have arrested a 55-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 82-year-old mother with whom he lived.

According to police, the suspect ― who hasn’t been named ― is accused of killing his mother by stabbing her in the chest and stomach sometime between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Sept 21, Sankei Shimbun reported. The suspect lived with his parents. His father, who was not injured, called police.

A blood-stained knife was found at the scene of the crime. Police said there were no signs that anyone had entered the house from outside.

Police said the suspect was also hospitalized with an unspecified injury and they waited until he had recovered before arresting him on Wednesday. They said he has been rambling incoherently and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

© Japan Today