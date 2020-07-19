Newsletter Signup Register / Login
55-year-old man arrested over murder of parents

KANAGAWA

Police in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 55-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his parents at their home over the weekend.

According to police, Takayoshi Kunii has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. He was quoted as saying he also wanted to die but couldn't kill himself.

Police said Kunii told them he suffocated his 89-year-old father with a zabuton (floor cushion) at around 1 a.m. on Saturday and then strangled his bedridden 84-year-old mother with a cord at around 1 a.m. Sunday. He then called 110 at 6:20 a.m. and told police what he had done.

Sad, it will get worse before getting better!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

