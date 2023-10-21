55-year-old man gets 17 years in prison for killing older brother

The Hiroshima District Court has sentenced a 55-year-old man to 17 years in prison for killing his older brother in 2021.

The court convicted Koichi Hiraoka of fatally stabbing his then 62-year-old brother, Yoshikazu, at around 9 a.m. on April 20, 2021, in Onomichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, Kyodo News reported.

According to the ruling handed down on Friday, Hiraoka stabbed his brother several times in the chest at his (Hiraoka's) home, which was next door.

The court heard that Koichi had assaulted Yoshikazu’s 25-year-old son the previous night and that Yoshikazu had gone over to Koichi’s home the next morning to have it out with him.

Koichi admitted stabbing his brother after they had an argument but denied intent to kill.

