 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

55-year-old man rearrested over murder of 81-year-old woman whose bankbooks he stole

0 Comments
GUNMA

Police in Tomioka, Gunma Prefecture, have rearrested a 55-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing an 81-year-old woman at her home on Dec 29.

According to police, Kenichi Tomita, of no fixed address, was initially arrested on suspicion of theft on Jan 1 after attempting to withdraw funds from an ATM by using a bankbook belonging to Harue Tomita (not related), NTV reported.

Harue Tomita was found dead in her home on Jan 1. Police allege the suspect entered her home through an unlocked first-floor door at around 11 p.m. on Dec 29, strangled her to death, stole 20,000 yen in cash, two bankbooks and her seal, before abandoning her body in a nearby vacant house in the early hours of the following day.

The vacant house was owned by the victim and police said the suspect lived there until recently and that they knew each other.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected

Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.

Discover more about the two-day route in Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog