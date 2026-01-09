55-year-old man rearrested over murder of 81-year-old woman whose bankbooks he stole

Police in Tomioka, Gunma Prefecture, have rearrested a 55-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing an 81-year-old woman at her home on Dec 29.

According to police, Kenichi Tomita, of no fixed address, was initially arrested on suspicion of theft on Jan 1 after attempting to withdraw funds from an ATM by using a bankbook belonging to Harue Tomita (not related), NTV reported.

Harue Tomita was found dead in her home on Jan 1. Police allege the suspect entered her home through an unlocked first-floor door at around 11 p.m. on Dec 29, strangled her to death, stole 20,000 yen in cash, two bankbooks and her seal, before abandoning her body in a nearby vacant house in the early hours of the following day.

The vacant house was owned by the victim and police said the suspect lived there until recently and that they knew each other.

© Japan Today