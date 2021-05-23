Newsletter Signup Register / Login
55-year-old woman arrested after body of brother found at their home

1 Comment
OSAKA

Police in Osaka on Sunday arrested a 55-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her 59-year-old brother who apparently committed suicide at their apartment.

According to police, Junko Kitahata left the body of her brother Masayuki in their apartment in Kita Ward for nearly six weeks, Sankei Shimbun reported. Kitahata turned herself in at a nearby koban (police box) at around 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

Kitahata was quoted by police as saying that when her brother did not come out of his room on the morning of April 12, she went into his room and was shocked to find he had apparently hanged himself.  

Police went to the apartment on Saturday night and found the decaying body of Masayuki covered with a bath towel and newspapers, lying on his side on a mattress. Above him, tied to the ceiling was a cord that police believe he used to hang himself.

Have mercy on her. There must be a back story to this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

