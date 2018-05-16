Newsletter Signup Register / Login
55-year-old woman arrested for pinching baby's eyelid at supermarket

HYOGO

A 55-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of injuring a baby girl by pinching her eyelid at a supermarket in Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture.

According to police, the incident took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A 27-year-old woman was shopping at the supermarket with her three daughters, one of whom, just a year old, was inside a pram, Sankei Shimbun reported. The 55-year-old woman approached the four and pinched the eyelid of the child in the pram.

Following the incident, an employee at the supermarket noticed the two women quarreling and called the police. The older woman was arrested after surveillance camera footage showed that she pinched the baby, police said.

The baby suffered internal bleeding and abrasions.

The woman was quoted by police as saying she got annoyed as the children were running around the supermarket, being noisy.

Eyelid pinching? That's a new one. One would assume the 1-year-old in the pram wasn't running around being noisy. Poor kid.

