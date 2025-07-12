550 students caught taking voyeuristic images since 2023, police say

A total of 550 junior high and high school students in Japan were found to have taken voyeuristic photos or videos of others over a period of nearly two years since a law took effect making such acts illegal, police said Friday.

About 40 percent of the students who violated the law, or 219, were found to have done so on school grounds, according to data from the National Police Agency. Of those found to have taken images of fellow students, 423 were in high school and 81 in junior high school.

The law concerning the taking of surreptitious images came into force in July 2023, with the data taken from the period until May this year.

With smartphones and tablets now ubiquitous, experts underscore that counseling and early intervention are key to preventing students from becoming repeat offenders.

Last July, a woman in Fukuoka Prefecture was informed by her daughter's junior high school that her child had been secretly filmed, after a male student was found to have set up a smartphone in a classroom to film female students changing clothes for a physical education class.

The woman said she filed a criminal complaint with the police, and pointed out that there was a separate voyeurism case involving students in another grade at the same school in which a tablet was used.

Hiroki Fukui, a doctor and the representative of the Sex Offenders Medical Center, said the number of minors seeking help after being found to have engaged in voyeurism has increased about twentyfold since the facility was founded in 2011.

"Some students said it was just a prank, but they need to realize it is a crime," Fukui said.

In 2024, the Saitama prefectural police referred to prosecutors the case of a male public junior high school student who took surreptitious images of peers who were bathing during a school trip.

Another incident last year involved male students at a private junior and senior high school in Tokyo secretly taking voyeuristic videos and photos of several dozen people and sharing them on social media.

A group of teachers was also found to have been taking inappropriate images of students and sharing them among themselves on social media, sparking a major outcry across Japan. Three teachers involved were arrested earlier this year.

© KYODO