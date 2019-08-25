56-year-old man arrested for abandoning body of father at home

Police in Saku, Nagano Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 56-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 92-year-old father.

According to police, Satoru Sakaguchi has admitted to the charge. He was quoted as saying his father, with whom he lived, died of natural causes at the end of March and he didn’t report it.

Welfare officials contacted Sakaguchi on Aug 23 after not hearing from his father. However, when Sakaguchi was vague about his father’s condition, the official contacted police who found the body on Saturday.

Police are investigating to find out if Sakaguchi continued to receive his fathers pension payments after his death.

