Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

56-year-old man arrested for abandoning body of father at home

2 Comments
NAGANO

Police in Saku, Nagano Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 56-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 92-year-old father.

According to police, Satoru Sakaguchi has admitted to the charge. He was quoted as saying his father, with whom he lived, died of natural causes at the end of March and he didn’t report it.

Welfare officials contacted Sakaguchi on Aug 23 after not hearing from his father. However, when Sakaguchi was vague about his father’s condition, the official contacted police who found the body on Saturday.

Police are investigating to find out if Sakaguchi continued to receive his fathers pension payments after his death.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Of he kept receiving his father's pension, why the hell else would you live with your father's rotting corpse? Now when you get out of jail you have to go find a job you lazy slug.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It should say of course. My phone has a mind of its own and thinks it knows better than me what I want to say

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipes

Recipe: Chrysanthemum Leaf Tea With Citrus

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Tinder In Real Life: Aisekiya

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Lively Hotel in Fukuoka Has a Free Beer With Your Name on It

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #45: The One Thing That Always Happens to Japanese Exchange Students in America

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Japan’s Problem with Noise Pollution

GaijinPot Blog