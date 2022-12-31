56-year-old man arrested for attempted murder of stepson

Police in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 56-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 41-year-old stepson on Saturday.

Katsumi Enomoto is accused of stabbing his stepson in the stomach at around 11 p.m. in front of Yamato Station on the Odawara Line, Fuji TV reported. Police said Enomoto, who was arrested at the scene, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he wanted to kill his stepson.

A witness called 110 and police arrested Enomoto at the scene, with the knife still in his possession.

The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said Sunday that his wound was not life-threatening.

Police said they are questioning Enomoto and his wife about the source of trouble between the two men.

© Japan Today