56-year-old man arrested for killing brother by throwing knife at him

Police in Goka, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 56-year-old unemployed man after he threw a knife at his older brother during a heated argument, causing the victim to die later from his wound.

According to police reports, Junichi Tamura got into an argument with his 59-year-old brother at around 6 p.m. Saturday at the home where they live with their parents, TV Asahi reported. Police said Tamura allegedly threw a folding knife at his brother, inflicting him with a head injury.

Tamura’s mother called 119 at around 10 p.m., saying that her son was lying on the kitchen floor, unconscious and bleeding from a head wound. When paramedics arrived at the scene, the older brother was bleeding from the top of his head and in a state of cardiac arrest. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said Tamura has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I'm not sure if I threw the knife.”

