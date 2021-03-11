Man arrested for robbing convenience store says he did it because he was hungry

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 56-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbing a convenience store in Kodaira City, Tokyo. Police said the man, Hiroyuki Uesawa, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying “I didn’t have any money and was hungry.”

According to police, Uesawa entered the Lawson convenience store at around 9:30 p.m. on Feb 19, threatened the woman owner of the store with a knife and demanded cash, Sankei Shimbun reported. She gave him 50,000 yen from the cash register and he left. There were no customers in the store at the time and the woman was not injured.

Police said Uesawa was identified through store surveillance camera footage and arrested on March 8 near a cheap housing facility in Yokohama, where he has been staying.

© Japan Today