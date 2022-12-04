56-year-old man found dead in apartment by doctor

Police in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man whose body was found by a doctor making a home visit.

According to police, the doctor arrived for a scheduled visit at around 2:45 p.m. on Friday but found the first-floor apartment door locked, Kyodo News reported. The doctor looked through a window, which was also locked, and saw the resident, Naoki Sunaga, lying on a tatami floor.

The doctor called police. Sunaga was declared dead at the scene from a knife wound to his stomach.

Police said Sunaga lived alone and that the apartment showed no sign of having been broken into nor ransacked.

