Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

56-year-old man found dead in apartment by doctor

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man whose body was found by a doctor making a home visit.

According to police, the doctor arrived for a scheduled visit at around 2:45 p.m. on Friday but found the first-floor apartment door locked, Kyodo News reported. The doctor looked through a window, which was also locked, and saw the resident, Naoki Sunaga, lying on a tatami floor.

The doctor called police. Sunaga was declared dead at the scene from a knife wound to his stomach.

Police said Sunaga lived alone and that the apartment showed no sign of having been broken into nor ransacked.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: European Art in Marunouchi

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Speech Troubles’

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo