56-year-old woman arrested over death of 80-year-old mother

Police in Ikaruga, Nara Prefecture, have arrested a 56-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 80-year-old mother by covering her mouth with adhesive tape.

According to police, Kyoko Inoue is accused of taping her mother’s mouth and wrapping tape around her hands and feet in the living room of her home at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, NTV reported.

On Thursday morning, police received a call from Inoue’s husband who had found the victim unconscious on a sofa. She was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Inoue’s mother usually resides in a nursing home, but had temporarily left it to spend the New Year holidays at her daughter's home.

Police quoted Inoue as saying, “My mother asked me for some medicine and we got into an argument. I just wanted her to calm down. I didn't mean to kill her.”

© Japan Today