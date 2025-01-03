 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

56-year-old woman arrested over death of 80-year-old mother

0 Comments
NARA

Police in Ikaruga, Nara Prefecture, have arrested a 56-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 80-year-old mother by covering her mouth with adhesive tape.

According to police, Kyoko Inoue is accused of taping her mother’s mouth and wrapping tape around her hands and feet in the living room of her home at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, NTV reported.

On Thursday morning, police received a call from Inoue’s husband who had found the victim unconscious on a sofa. She was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Inoue’s mother usually resides in a nursing home, but had temporarily left it to spend the New Year holidays at her daughter's home.

Police quoted Inoue as saying, “My mother asked me for some medicine and we got into an argument. I just wanted her to calm down. I didn't mean to kill her.”

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What’s Legal? Quitting Your Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Getting Lucky with Fukubukuro on New Year’s

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Year of The Snake: Snake Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life in Japan’ Articles of 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Japanese Lucky Charms: A Guide to Omamori for the New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Appliances to Stay Warm During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations For 2024

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Practical Tips to Save Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo