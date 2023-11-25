Newsletter Signup Register / Login
56-year-old woman gets 13 years in prison for fatally abusing 5-year-old boy

4 Comments
SAITAMA

The Saitama District Court has sentenced a 56-year-old woman to 13 years in prison for her part in fatally abusing a five-year-old boy at a house in Honjo, Saitama Prefecture, in January 2022.

According to the ruling on Friday, Yoko Ishii, her common-law husband, Hiroki Niwa, 36, and Niwa’s friend, Chika Kakimoto, 31, fatally abused Kakimoto’s eldest son Ayumu (then 5) by flinging him about the room at the home where they all lived, Kyodo News reported. Ayumu died and was buried under the floorboards of their house.

When an employee of Ayumu's daycare facility visited the home to find out why he hadn't been coming since early January, Kakimoto said she had sent him to live with relatives in Osaka.

His body was found in March 2022 after the ward office contacted police to express concern over the child’s well-being. Police arrested Kakimoto, Niwa and Ishii.

Kakimoto, who is a single mother, and Ayumu moved into the house belonging to Ishii and Niwa in January 2021.

Prosecutors said the child abuse was “habitual and vicious” as it was committed under the guise of “discipline.”

Kakimoto’s defense counsel pleaded extenuating circumstances, saying she had become financially dependent on Ishii and could not go against her. Niwa’s defense lawyer pointed out that “Ishii was the lead conspirator."

In earlier trials, Niwa was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Kakimoto was handed a 10-year sentence.

These people are trash.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This takes all the enjoyment out of my morning coffee. Poor kid.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A five year old child - How do these people exist? If humans are considered civilized with this crazy crap and worse happening around the world, then maybe we need to reconsider the definition of civility.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Where I come from these people are called beasts and their time in prison wouldn’t be nice. Other people would seek out justice in a violent way for that poor little boy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

