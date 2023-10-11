57-year-old man apparently commits suicide after killing wife, mother in Tottori Prefecture

Police in Daisen, Tottori Prefecture, said Wednesday that a 56-year-old unemployed man apparently committed suicide after killing his 53-year-old wife and 81-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, the bodies of Kazunori Gonda, his wife Keiko and his mother Yukie, were found at their home on Wednesday, Kyodo News reported. The bodies of the two women were found lying on the first floor in separate rooms; both with knife wounds to their chest.

Police said the bodies were found at around 3 a.m. by the teenage son of Gonda and his wife. Police said he called 110 and said his father had stabbed his mother and grandmother.

Gonda's body was found in another room, with stab wounds to his neck and abdomen, which police believe were self-inflicted. Police also retrieved a blood-stained knife beside Gonda’s body.

