57-year-old man arrested after 2 bodies found in home in Saitama Prefecture

Police in Toda City, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning two bodies at a house.

The bodies are believed to be those of the man’s father, who was in his 80s, and his uncle, who was in his 90s, TBS reported. Police said the man, Toshikazu Hagiwara, has admitted leaving the bodies in a room.

A relative called 110 on Saturday and said that there had been no contact with Hagiwara and the two deceased men for at least a year and asked the police to check on them.

Police said the bodies were found on futons in two Japanese-style rooms on the first floor, and their condition indicated they had been left there for a long time.

There were no external signs of injury on either body and Hagiwara has not said how they died. Police said autopsies will be conducted to try and determine the cause of death.

