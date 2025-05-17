Man arrested after skeletal remains of mother found under floor of home

Police in Oita City have arrested a 57-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his mother by placing it under the floorboards at their home.

According to police, Tadahiro Ono has admitted placing his mother’s body under the floor between October 19 and December 1 last year, TBS reported.

Ono lived with his 93-year-old mother, but in December last year, her relatives reported her as missing after not being able to contact her or Ono.

When police searched Ono's home on May 15, they found the remains of his mother.

