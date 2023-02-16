57-year-old man arrested over death of mother at home

Police in Shibukawa, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 57-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 85-year-old mother with whom he lived.

According to police, Tsutomu Takahashi called 119 at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday and said his mother was unconscious and that her body was cold, Kyodo News reported. His mother, Fusako, was taken to hospital where she was declared dead. The hospital contacted police after doctors noticed bruises on the woman’s face.

Police said Takahashi admitted to punching his mother in the face several times after they had an argument on Feb 10.

© Japan Today