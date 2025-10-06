57-year-old woman arrested over death of 78-year-old uncle

Police in Takahagi City, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 57-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 78-year-old uncle with whom she lived.

According to police, Naomi Waragai is suspected of killing her uncle, Masaaki Waragai, by striking him multiple times in the chest and abdomen with a hammer in their apartment on Oct 2, NTV reported.

The following afternoon, she called 110 and said she had killed her uncle. Masaaki was pronounced dead at the scene.

Waragai told police after they arrived at the apartment that she had swallowed pesticide in an attempt to kill herself. She was taken to hospital after falling ill.

Waragai was arrested after she was discharged from hospital on Monday. Police quoted her as saying "I hit my uncle multiple times with a hammer but I did not intend to kill him.”

