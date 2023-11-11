57-year-old woman arrested over death of acquaintance in August

Police in Oita City have arrested an unemployed 57-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a a 67-year-old woman in August. Police said the two women were acquaintances.

Police said Yoshimi Komori, who was arrested on Friday, is accused of punching and hitting Mayumi Goto several times in the face and chest at her (Goto’s) home between Aug 20 and Aug 22, Kyodo News reported.

Komori called 119 on Aug 22. Goto was taken to hospital where she died the next day due to internal injuries. The hospital then notified police.

Police revealed that Goto had consulted them in January about Komori making verbal threats of violence toward her.

