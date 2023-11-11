Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

57-year-old woman arrested over death of acquaintance in August

0 Comments
OITA

Police in Oita City have arrested an unemployed 57-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a a 67-year-old woman in August. Police said the two women were acquaintances.

Police said Yoshimi Komori, who was arrested on Friday, is accused of punching and hitting Mayumi Goto several times in the face and chest at her (Goto’s) home between Aug 20 and Aug 22, Kyodo News reported.

Komori called 119 on Aug 22. Goto was taken to hospital where she died the next day due to internal injuries. The hospital then notified police.

Police revealed that Goto had consulted them in January about Komori making verbal threats of violence toward her.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

3-Day Matsumoto Itinerary: Castle, Art, and Natural Wonders

GaijinPot Blog

Kei Hirata Is Inspiring The Next Generation

Savvy Tokyo

Bayside Place Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

A Guide to Shimokitazawa’s Dining and Shopping Scene

Savvy Tokyo

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Life in A Japanese Share House: Costs, Benefits and Social Life

GaijinPot Blog

Ishinomaki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Japanese Twist on American Fast Food Chains

GaijinPot Blog

Showa Dreamscape: Nostalgic Tourism in Retro Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Ogawa Falls

GaijinPot Travel

Oita Prefectural Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel