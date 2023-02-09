Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

57-year-old woman arrested over death of mother

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 57-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her mother, who was in her 80s, at their home.

According to police, Akemi Yoshida has admitted to stabbing her mother to death at their home in Katsushika Ward. NHK reported that a neighbor went to a nearby koban (police box) on Tuesday afternoon and expressed concern about the mother and daughter because newspapers had been piling up in the mailbox for some time.

Police went to the house at around 5 p.m. Tuesday and found the body of Yoshida’s mother lying on a bed in a room on the first floor. She had been stabbed four times in the neck.

Yoshida, who claims to be self-employed, was quoted by police as saying she had killed her mother about two weeks ago but gave no motive.

