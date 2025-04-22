57-year-old woman arrested over mother’s death

Police in Ota City, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 57-year-old woman on suspicion of causing the death of her 84-year-old mother, with whom she lived, by pushing her to the floor.

According to police, Hiromi Takezawa, a part-time worker, pushed her mother's shoulders with both hands, causing her to fall down, at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

At around 3 a.m. Monday, Takezawa saw her mother collapsed on the floor and called 119. Her mother was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead on arrival.

© Japan Today