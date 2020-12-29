58-year-old man arrested after beating sister to death at gas station

Police in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 55-year-year-old sister by beating her with a tool.

According to police, Kimiharu Morino, who operates a gasoline station, fatally beat his sister Mitsue Oike, who lives in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, about the head several times with a tool at his gas station at around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported.Morino then called 119 and Oike was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Morino has so far given no motive for attacking his sister.

