58-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing son

Police in Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his son who was in his 30s.

According to police, a call came into 110 just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday from a woman who said that her son had attacked her grandson with a knife at their apartment in Kokurakita Ward, TV Asahi reported.

When police arrived, they found the caller's grandson, collapsed with stab wounds to his arm and other parts of his body. The victim was taken to hospital, but later died.

Police arrested Hiroyuki Kono, the father of the deceased man, on suspicion of murder.

Police said Kono has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I got angry and stabbed him with a knife."

