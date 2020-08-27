Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

58-year-old man arrested for filming up woman’s skirt

0 Comments
KAWASAKI

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of filming up the skirt of a woman while she was on an escalator last month.

According to police, Koichiro Sakamoto, a contract worker, has admitted to the charge. 

The incident occurred at around 8:55 a.m. on July 1 as the 39-year-old woman was on an escalator at Saginuma Station on the Tokyu Denentoshi Line, Sankei Shimbun reported. Sakamoto is accused of using his smartphone to film up the woman’s skirt. However, the woman noticed him and he fled back down the escalator and ran out of the station.

Police said Sakamoto was identified from station surveillance camera footage.

