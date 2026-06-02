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58-year-old man arrested over death of 91-year-old mother

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NARA

Police in Oyodo, Nara Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 91-year-old mother with whom he lived.

According to police, Koji Takashima is accused of kicking his mother in the neck and punching her in the face at around 5 p.m. on Monday, NTV reported. Takashima called 119 at 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday and said his mother was unconscious. She was taken to hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Takashima has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he got angry.

Takashima lived with his mother and sister who was away at the time.

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