58-year-old man arrested over robbery at Saitama home

Police in Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of breaking into a house and stealing 13,000 yen in cash from the 66-year-old man who lives there.

The robbery occurred at around 3:50 p.m. on Feb 8, TV Asahi reported. Police said Hiro Sekino is accused of breaking a window on the first floor, and threatening the resident with some sort of tool and demanding money or he would kill him.

The man handed over 13,000 yen and Sekino fled. The resident was not injured.

Police said they identified Sekino after an analysis of security camera footage taken in the vicinity of the house. He was arrested on Friday night near JR Koiwa Station in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo.

Police said Sekino has remained silent since his arrest.

