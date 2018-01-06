58-year-old man fatally stabbed while walking dog

A 58-year-old man was fatally stabbed while walking his dog in Obushi, Aichi Prefecture, police said Saturday.

According to police, the victim, Masaharu Noguchi, and his 45-year-old wife, left their home at about 6 a.m. Friday to take their two dogs for a walk, Fuji TV reported.

After about an hour, Noguchi’s wife returned home with one dog. When Noguchi hadn’t returned by 8 a.m., she and their 21-year-old son went looking for him. They found him 15 minutes later about 200 meters from the house, lying in a wooded area, bleeding from the neck.

Noguchi was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said he had been stabbed in the neck but no knife was found at the scene of the crime.

