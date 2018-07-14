Newsletter Signup Register / Login
58-year-old police officer accused of groping woman while drunk

TOKYO

A 58-year-old Tokyo police officer is being investigated for sexual assault after he was accused of groping a woman on the street.

The case has been sent to prosecutors regarding the unnamed officer who is assigned to the Setagawa police station, Fuji TV reported.

According to the investigation, the officer groped the woman, who is in her 20s, in Shibuya Ward, at around 9 p.m. on May 29. The victim immediately called 110 and reported the incident to police.

Police said the officer has admitted to the charge and said he was intoxicated at the time as he was heading back home. A Tokyo Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the department is planning to take disciplinary action against the officer but did not specify what.

Another day, another groping incident in Japan.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

