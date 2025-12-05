58-year-old woman fatally stabbed at work; co-worker arrested

Police in Isumi City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old Chinese man on suspicion of killing a 58-year-old woman who worked at the same company, a glassware manufacturer with over 900 employees.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday while the two were having a meeting, NTV reported. Police said the suspect is accused of stabbing Michiyo Tateishi in the face and other parts of her body with a knife on the company's premises.

Two other workers detained the suspect while police were called. Tateishi was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Police said the two were colleagues but there’d been some trouble between them. The suspect told police he brought the knife from his home.

