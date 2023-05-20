Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

59-year-old man arrested for assaulting younger sister’s 64-year-old boyfriend

KUSHIRO, Hokkaido

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his younger sister’s 64-year-old boyfriend at the house where they all lived.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. Friday at the house which is owned by the victim, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.  Police said they received a call from the victim’s girlfriend in which she said her older brother was beating up her boyfriend after they had gotten into an argument.

Police said the suspect has admitted punching the victim about the head and face. The assault caused internal bleeding and lacerations that will take about three weeks to heal, police quoted doctors as saying.

Police said they are questioning the suspect and his sister on what the argument was about that led to the altercation.

