59-year-old man arrested for fatally strangling sister at home

Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 55-year-old sister at their home in Kawasaki City on Tuesday.
According to police, Koichi Saito fatally strangled his sister Etsuyo with both hands between 6 p.m. and 8:05 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Saito then called 110. Etsuyo was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead at around 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said Saito has admitted to the charge. He was quoted as saying, "I was having difficulty paying back debts. I wanted to commit suicide but felt sorry for leaving my sister on her own."
Do the hustle
So, in his mind he was doing her a favor. J-logic at its finest.
shogun36
So I killed my sister! I'm brilliant!
Mr Kipling
You see his sister would have to live with both the shame of a failed family member AND a suicide... He thought that would be too much for her so killed her to spare her this terrible situation.
Looking bad to the neighbors is the worst case scenario for many Japanese.
Zaphod
Good grief, that excuse just freaks me out. He suggest that his sister can not live without this loser?
Reckless
And what did Etsuyo-san have to say about this master plan? Poor woman.
Michael Machida
Makes me happy that I do not care how I look to anyone. So really silly to care what others think of you.