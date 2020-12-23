59-year-old man arrested for fatally strangling sister at home

Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 55-year-old sister at their home in Kawasaki City on Tuesday.

According to police, Koichi Saito fatally strangled his sister Etsuyo with both hands between 6 p.m. and 8:05 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Saito then called 110. Etsuyo was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead at around 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said Saito has admitted to the charge. He was quoted as saying, “I was having difficulty paying back debts. I wanted to commit suicide but felt sorry for leaving my sister on her own.”

