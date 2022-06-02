"59-year-old man arrested over murder of 84-year-old mother"

Police in Towada, Aomori Prefecture, have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 84-year-old mother by beating her with a wooden sword last month.

According to police, Katsuichi Komine is accused of using a 100-cm-long wooden sword to beat his mother Katsuko about the head several times at her home between May 16 and May 17, Kyodo News reported. Police said an autopsy revealed that Katsuko sustained several injuries to her arms as well, most likely while trying to defend herself.

Police said Komine and his wife had lived with the victim until about five years ago. Komine and his wife separated but his wife was still living with his mother. Komone’s wife found her mother-in-law dead in the living room when she returned home on the night of May 17.

