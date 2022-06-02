Police in Towada, Aomori Prefecture, have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 84-year-old mother by beating her with a wooden sword last month.
According to police, Katsuichi Komine is accused of using a 100-cm-long wooden sword to beat his mother Katsuko about the head several times at her home between May 16 and May 17, Kyodo News reported. Police said an autopsy revealed that Katsuko sustained several injuries to her arms as well, most likely while trying to defend herself.
Police said Komine and his wife had lived with the victim until about five years ago. Komine and his wife separated but his wife was still living with his mother. Komone’s wife found her mother-in-law dead in the living room when she returned home on the night of May 17.© Japan Today
Cigars N Coffee
Is the J-Government somewhat responsible for all these family murders we are seeing almost daily now?
Just another day in Japan. Very sad!
William Bjornson
"59-year-old man arrested over murder of 84-year-old mother"
"Man arrested over murder of 77-year-old mother"
Two reports in a day... men driven to what is to me the most desperate behavior ANY Human could manifest: Matricide. And we get so little background to try to understand what drove these and so many others to such insanity. To anyone lucky enough to have had a relatively trouble free childhood, parental murder seems absolutely incomprehensible but occurs frequently and NOT JUST IN JAPAN and not just by men. What drives us to such horror and did those who acted out in this way have ANY prior idea that this could happen to them? What diseases live in Humanity that we see but cannot yet SEE? Requiescat in pace, Obaasan tachi...Gomen nasai...
Lindsay
Wow! Again? These minds of murder are becoming a daily event.
snowymountainhell
Sickening. A second story of matricide in one day?
This one beating his mother to death with bokken (bokuto).
Earlier today was a son stabbing his mother in the chest with a knife.
May 16 was a son beating & choking his mother to death with his bare hands.
May 17 was another beating his father to death with a hammer.
What’s with all the pent up rage at elderly parents lately?
purple_depressed_bacon
This is tragic all-around but I'm also slightly baffled by the fact that his ex-wife was still living with his mother. Is this....common in japan?