crime

5th suspicious fire in two days breaks out in Kawasaki City

KAWASAKI

Five suspicious fires have occurred within a 550-meter radius in two days in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture. Police said four fires occurred in Saiwai Ward on Sunday and early Monday, and the fifth on Monday night.

In the fifth incident, Kyodo News reported that at around 9:30 p.m. Monday, a resident living on the fourth floor of an apartment building called 110 and reported a fire.

Cardboard boxes and bamboo blinds had been placed in the hallway outside the apartment and set on fire. The resident was able to extinguish the blaze, with no injuries.

The other suspicious fires broke out on Sunday night. A little after 9 p.m., a passerby called 119, reporting flames rising from the bushes. About an hour later, a wooden bench in a park was set on on fire.

In addition, garbage and other items were set on fire at a garbage dump on the banks of the Tama River in the early hours of Monday.

Police believe a serial arsonist is on the loose and are examining security camera footage taken in the area.

Better find the culprit quickly.

