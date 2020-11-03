Newsletter Signup Register / Login
6,000 premium apples stolen from Iwate orchard

IWATE

About 6,000 Shinano Gold apples, worth a total of 1.2 million, have been stolen from an orchard in Shiwa, Iwate Prefecture.

According to police and the orchard owner, the theft occurred some time between Oct 29 and Monday morning, Fuji TV reported. Police said the tracks of a small truck were found near the 70 trees where the apples were taken from.

The grower expressed anger at the theft, saying he had worked so hard and that the apples, which are often included in fruit gift sets, were ready to be picked.

Police said there has been an increasing number of fruit thefts this year.

This should be easy to find the criminals, you can't just sell 6000 apples without a company name

0 ( +0 / -0 )

