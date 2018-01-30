6 exchange students at Tohoku University arrested over cocaine use

Six international exchange students studying at Tohoku University in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have been arrested on cocaine possession charges, police said Monday. Five students have admitted to using the drug which they say they obtained for free, Fuji TV reported.
The six students, whose ages range between 20 and 26, are from New Zealand, Australia, the Philippines, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Switzerland and Sweden. They were arrested on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Control Law.
Three of the students reportedly took cocaine last November while visiting a nightclub in Aoba Ward. The other three are said to have used the drug at their university dormitory after receiving a small amount of the powdered substance for free.
Last month, an Australian national studying as an exchange student at Tohoku University was arrested for importing heroin by mail. Police searched his room and found 6.5 grams of cocaine. Police suspect that he may also be responsible for giving cocaine to the six exchange students.© Japan Today
10 Comments
Login to comment
Alex Einz
Talking about royally screwing up their lives....impressive
Kniknaknokkaer
I do wonder though, if there is actually any coke in the powder.
garypen
Wow. They actually named the drug! Other than "marijuana", I've only seen the generic term "stimulants" in drug bust articles.
I wonder if they will be tried and serve prison terms, if found guilty? Or, will they just be deported?
Kniknaknokkaer
This article is weird, have they all been arrested for currently being in possession or have they been arrested because someone told them they previously were in possession? If they were caught in possession of it, what does doing it in a club in November have to do with anything?
papigiulio
If my Japanese is correct, 3 of them got cocaine from the Australian at the nightclub for which he was indicted and then they searched the dorms and found more.
Alex Einz
garypen, probably depends on their council and their ignorance , they will definitely spend the time till trial end behind bars... not the best place to see cherry blossom.
Disillusioned
It’s unusual for the Japanese media to state what kind of drug they were caught with. I’m guessing it’s bevause they are foreigners. Whenever Japanese nationals get caught with drugs it’s always described as ‘stimulant drugs’.
dcog9065
Poor students, one silly mistake that will affect their lives significantly.. Just let them off with a warning FFS
Strangerland
Oh, the race card has been pulled!
Which I find confusing, seeing as all the articles I remember with foreigners being caught they used the word 'stimulants'.
Save the race card for when it's clearly racism. It dilutes it if you pull it when it's not.
Educator60
Disillusioned, “Whenever Japanese nationals get caught with drugs it’s always described as ‘stimulant drugs’.”
Nonsense. Just off the top of my head, from the last couple of weeks in the local and national news (but not on this site) I can think of five cases, three marijuana, one cocaine, one stimulants (kakuseizai). And I’ve probably already forgotten more cases.