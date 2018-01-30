6 exchange students at Tohoku University arrested over cocaine use

Six international exchange students studying at Tohoku University in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have been arrested on cocaine possession charges, police said Monday. Five students have admitted to using the drug which they say they obtained for free, Fuji TV reported.

The six students, whose ages range between 20 and 26, are from New Zealand, Australia, the Philippines, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Switzerland and Sweden. They were arrested on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Control Law.

Three of the students reportedly took cocaine last November while visiting a nightclub in Aoba Ward. The other three are said to have used the drug at their university dormitory after receiving a small amount of the powdered substance for free.

Last month, an Australian national studying as an exchange student at Tohoku University was arrested for importing heroin by mail. Police searched his room and found 6.5 grams of cocaine. Police suspect that he may also be responsible for giving cocaine to the six exchange students.

