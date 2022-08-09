6 members of 2 unrelated families found dead in suspected murder-suicide cases

Six members of two apparently unrelated families were found dead in Aichi and Saitama prefectures on Tuesday and Wednesday, with local police investigating the deaths as suspected cases of murder and family suicide, respectively.
In the central prefecture of Aichi, three members of a family were found dead -- a 9-year-old girl and her 6-year-old brother inside a station wagon, and their 42-year-old mother in their home -- with murder suspected. Police are searching for the siblings' father.
In Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, three members of the same family found dead in their home are suspected of having committed suicide, while a fourth family member, a son of high school age, is in hospital with serious wounds.
In the Aichi case, a police officer found the bodies of the children covered with blankets in the station wagon after responding to an emergency call from a passer-by around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday reporting that "a car was about to go off a cliff" in Inuyama.
The bodies were later identified as those of Chiyu Tanaka and her younger brother Tora, investigative sources said.
In Saitama, police have yet to confirm the identities of the three people found dead in a house in Kawajima around 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, but they are believed to be a couple in their 40s and their daughter of grade-school age.
Police searched the house following an emergency call late Tuesday night from a male acquaintance of the couple, saying he had been "unable to contact them and visited their home, but there was no sign of anyone."
When police and firefighters broke a window to enter the two-story house, which was locked, they found four people lying inside with external injuries and bleeding heavily, police said.© KYODO
Fighto!
Kill yourselves if you must - but don't be gutless cowards and murder innocent children.
Rest in Peace to the poor kids.
Jonathan Prin
How many more children to be lost in such a preventable way.
WilliB
The article is confusing. So it is the same family, but they are unrelated? How does that work?
The Nomad
Parents offing themselves and taking their kids, who didn't want to die,with them. Never understood that, leave alone the kids and off yourself in a quiet place if you want to step out of life
Nosui
Agree, headline needs an “s”, there were two unrelated murder-suicides, not one murder-suicide involving two unrelated families.
Spitfire
Seems like Japan can find funds very quickly to have a 'state funeral' foe one of the elites,but at the same time do nothing at all for its people living on the breadline.
Even has I type this the government seems only interested in honouring a decisive former PM while not even acknowledging those who are really in need.
With more future revenues going to the military industry and not to people in need prepare to hear many more stories like this.
oyatoi
It’s getting harder and harder for the naysayers to deny that things are seriously amiss when families start taking Squid Game to the next level.