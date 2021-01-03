Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

6 minors arrested over Oita pachinko parlor robbery

2 Comments
OITA

Police in Nakatsu, Oita Prefecture, have arrested six minors on suspicion of robbing a pachinko parlor on Sunday morning.

Police said the six were high school students and construction workers all under the age of 20, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to police, an employee had just locked up the pachinko parlor and was preparing to go home at 12:30 a.m. Sunday when he was accosted by a group of men at the back door. They forced him inside, threatened him with a knife and demanded money.

The gang got away with 3 million yen in cash from the office safe. The employee was not injured.

Police traced the thieves after identifying a car through street surveillance camera footage taken near the pachinko parlor and arrested them on Sunday night.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

That simple ?

So they used a car registered in one of their names, really ?

Did they admit guilt already ?

Opposite of ocean eleven.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not a very clever gang, would had been better to escape on bicycles.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Could call this a movie ' pachinko iq 11'

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Raising A Child In Japan: The Three-Year Health Check

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #112: Have a Happy Year Of The Ox!

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo