6 minors arrested over Oita pachinko parlor robbery

Police in Nakatsu, Oita Prefecture, have arrested six minors on suspicion of robbing a pachinko parlor on Sunday morning.

Police said the six were high school students and construction workers all under the age of 20, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to police, an employee had just locked up the pachinko parlor and was preparing to go home at 12:30 a.m. Sunday when he was accosted by a group of men at the back door. They forced him inside, threatened him with a knife and demanded money.

The gang got away with 3 million yen in cash from the office safe. The employee was not injured.

Police traced the thieves after identifying a car through street surveillance camera footage taken near the pachinko parlor and arrested them on Sunday night.

