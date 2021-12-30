6 teens, one man arrested for throwing fire extinguisher at police car in Kochi

Police in Kochi city have arrested six teenagers and one 20-year-old man on suspicion of property destruction after they allegedly threw a fire extinguisher at a police car parked on the police station’s premises.

According to police, one junior high school student, two high school students, and three other male minors ranging in age between 15 and 17, as well as Musashi Takeuchi, 20, threw a fire extinguisher at a parked police car at Kochi Police Station around 10:20 p.m. on Dec 22, Sankei Shimbun reported. The group also sprayed the vehicle with the fire extinguisher.

The seven suspects were identified after police reviewed surveillance camera footage in the vicinity and arrested between Dec 23 and Dec 29.

© Japan Today