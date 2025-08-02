 Japan Today
crime

6-year-old boy hit by truck; driver arrested

KAWASAKI

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury after the truck he was driving hit a six-year-old boy.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. Friday. TBS reported that the truck was turning right when it hit the boy as he was on a crosswalk.

The boy was conscious when taken to the hospital, but suffered internal injuries, police said.  

Police said the truck driver, Kisuke Nishimura, from Yokohama, has admitted to hitting the boy.

