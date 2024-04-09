 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

6-year-old girl stabbed; mother also has knife wounds in possible murder-suicide attempt

KAGAWA

A six-year-old girl was stabbed and her 49-year-old mother was also found with knife wounds at their home in what police believe may have been an attempted murder-suicide, in Shodoshima, Kagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman’s husband returned home at around 5:45 p.m. and found his wife, with knife wounds to her neck and stomach, and their eldest daughter, with knife wounds to her chest, Sankei Shimbun reported. A blood-stained knife was found near the mother.

Both mother and daughter were taken to hospital. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said they will wait for the woman to recover before questioning her. No evidence of anyone breaking into the house was evident, police said.

