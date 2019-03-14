Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

6-year-old girl strangled to death by mother

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of strangling to death her six-year-old daughter at their home in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward.

According to police, a man called 110 at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and said that his wife had strangled his daughter at their home. When police arrived, they found the child, Kazuki Soeda, lying on a futon in a bedroom on the second floor, Fuji TV reported. She was rushed to hospital where she died shortly after arrival.

Police said Kazuki’s mother, Mitsue, has admitted strangling her daughter with her hands at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was quoted as saying stress had been building up inside her in recent days.

