60 kg of newly harvested rice stolen from farmer's warehouse

About 60 kilograms of newly harvested Koshihikari rice have been stolen from a farmer's warehouse in Itoigawa City, Niigata Prefecture, police said Monday.

According to police and other sources, the grower discovered the theft when he visited the warehouse at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, NTV reported. Two bags each containing 30 kg of rice, harvested in September, were missing from the refrigerated storage unit.

The theft is believed to have occurred between Oct 2 and Oct 10.

Police are urging farmers to install security cameras and sensors and lock their storage facilities.

© Japan Today