¥6.7 bil in virtual currency hacked in Japan

Digital currency worth around 6.7 billion yen ($60 million) has been stolen in Japan following a hacking attack, a virtual exchange operator said on Thursday.
Osaka-based Tech Bureau, which operates virtual currency exchange Zaif, said its server had been illegally accessed and money transfered.
"We decline to comment on the details of how this illegal access occurred, as it is a crime and we've already asked the authorities to investigate," Tech Bureau said in a statement.
It added that the virtual currencies stolen were bitcoin, monacoin, and bitcoin cash.
"We will prepare measures so that customers' assets will not be affected" by the hack, it said, adding it would receive financial support from major shareholder Fisco Group.
Japan is a major center for virtual currencies and as many as 50,000 shops in the country are thought to accept bitcoin.
Earlier this year, Japan-based exchange Coincheck suspended deposits and withdrawal for virtual currencies after it had been hacked, resulting in a loss worth half a billion U.S. dollars of NEM, the 10th biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation.
Japanese authorities later ordered two cryptocurrency exchanges to suspend operations as part of a clampdown following the hack.© 2018 AFP
Do the hustle
I think the answer to this is very easy. Let’s try, relaxed and outdated internet security protocols.
expat
Are exchanges in other countries hacked as often as those in Japan are?
papigiulio
With Japan being well known for severe lack of internet security im surprised people are still risking their money in digital currencies here. First Mt Gox, now this. I'll stick with my Pitapa/Suica tyvm.
Silvafan
Wouldn't be surprised if it is an inside job. Check the top executives or the IT guys.
Serrano
People still invest in bitcoin? Unbelievable...
CrazyJoe
People should understand that cyber currency is nothing more than a password, although an elaborate one. Just like passwords get hacked or lost, the same can happen to your money. The best protection is to simply not use cyber currency. There are much more secure ways to store your money. However, if the speculative lure of cyber currency is too much to resist, here are some precautions: keep as little as possible on an exchange; use a high quality hardware cold wallet to store the rest; and always print out a paper wallet and keep it in a safe place.
Eppee
Bitcoin is not about investment ... It's about using a currency not controlled by a central entity.
The Avenger
Huh. Fools and their PRETEND money are soon parted, too.
Who knew?