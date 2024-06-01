60-year-old man, 4-year-old son found dead in car in Saitama Prefecture

A 60-year-old man and his 4-year-old son have been found dead in a car in Hanno City, Saitama Prefecture, police said Saturday.

Police said the two, who had been reported missing by family members, were found lumped in the back seat in the car parked along a forest road at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, NHK reported. Police said there was blood on their bodies and clothes, and a knife was found inside the car which was locked.

According to the police, the man, who was a company employee, and his son lived in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward.

The scene of the crime was a vacant lot beside a forest road in the mountains, and police are currently investigating the circumstances of their deaths.

