60-year-old man, 4-year-old son found dead in car in Saitama Prefecture

A 60-year-old man and his 4-year-old son have been found dead in a car in Hanno City, Saitama Prefecture, police said Saturday.
Police said the two, who had been reported missing by family members, were found lumped in the back seat in the car parked along a forest road at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, NHK reported. Police said there was blood on their bodies and clothes, and a knife was found inside the car which was locked.
According to the police, the man, who was a company employee, and his son lived in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward.
The scene of the crime was a vacant lot beside a forest road in the mountains, and police are currently investigating the circumstances of their deaths.© Japan Today
0 Comments
Asiaman7
So much of this story is missing. Another online source mentions that police are investigating it as a likely murder-suicide.
Not many 60-year-old men living in Suginami have 4-year-old children. We can deduce that the child’s mother must have been significantly younger than the child’s father, and some occurrence in the parents’ relationship possibly contributed to this incident. But it all remains unclear.