 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

60-year-old man, 4-year-old son found dead in car in Saitama Prefecture

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 60-year-old man and his 4-year-old son have been found dead in a car in Hanno City, Saitama Prefecture, police said Saturday.

Police said the two, who had been reported missing by family members, were found lumped in the back seat in the car parked along a forest road at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, NHK reported. Police said there was blood on their bodies and clothes, and a knife was found inside the car which was locked.

According to the police, the man, who was a company employee, and his son lived in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward.

The scene of the crime was a vacant lot beside a forest road in the mountains, and police are currently investigating the circumstances of their deaths.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

So much of this story is missing. Another online source mentions that police are investigating it as a likely murder-suicide.

Not many 60-year-old men living in Suginami have 4-year-old children. We can deduce that the child’s mother must have been significantly younger than the child’s father, and some occurrence in the parents’ relationship possibly contributed to this incident. But it all remains unclear.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel