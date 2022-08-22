60-year-old man arrested after scuffle in Sapporo supermarket

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, said Sunday they have arrested a 60-year-old man after he assaulted a 30-year-old man in a supermarket.

According to police, the incident occurred at the supermarket in Nishi Ward at around 10 p.m. Saturday. Hokkaido Hoso reported that both men were shopping in the store. The 30-year-old man had a rucksack which hit the older man as they passed each other in an aisle. The suspect then yanked the rucksack and dragged the man to the floor.

A supermarket employee called police. The suspect was quoted by police as saying he got angry because the man with the rucksack didn’t apologize for bumping into him.

