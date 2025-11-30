60-year-old man arrested after throwing knife at common-law wife

Police in Iizuka City, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 60-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his 48-year-old common-law wife by throwing a kitchen knife at her head, causing an injury.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning, TV Asahi reported. According to police, the man, Naoji Nagayasu, called 110 at 2:30 a.m and said that his common-law wife had hit him.

When police arrived, the woman was bleeding from a gash above her forehead. She told police that Nagayasu, who was not injured, had thrown a knife at her.

Police said Nagayasu has denied the allegation. He was quoted as saying,"I was chopping vegetables in the kitchen with a knife when she complained, so I turned around, but I never threw the knife at her."

According to police, the two were quite drunk at the time. The woman said they got into an argument when she started talking about a man she had previously dated.

© Japan Today